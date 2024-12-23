Knockwurst Vs Bratwurst: What's The Difference?
When you think of German cuisine, your mind might first flit to Oktoberfest celebrations, with full steins of beer paired with their perfect edible accompaniment, delicious and warm soft pretzels. And while this is a perfectly valid thought to have, you should certainly leave a place for another beloved German traditional food — the various kinds of sausage that you can find all around the region. Of the many assortments of German sausage that you can find nowadays, two common types are the famous bratwurst and the savory knockwurst. Both are excellent offerings, and are exceptional on the grill, but what exactly is the difference between the two?
Sometimes it can be hard to tell precisely how one wurst is different from the other, and often the most minute of details are what really distinguishes them. This is generally the case when comparing bratwurst and knockwurst. Bratwurst, while it has a vast range of recipes depending on the region in Germany, tends to be made with pork, though it can also contain beef and/or veal. It's then blended with spices such as pepper, coriander, and marjoram. Knockwurst, meanwhile, is made primarily of pork and veal, and is seasoned generously with garlic and sometimes paprika. Besides the garlic-forward taste, you can most easily differentiate knockwurst from bratwurst by their redder, orange-ish color (courtesy of the paprika) and their often-shorter, stubbier size. However, no matter which one you choose, you're sure to have an excellent meat alongside some sauerkraut and sides.
How should you serve bratwurst vs knockwurst?
Although you can often separate bratwurst and knockwurst via their variation in ingredients as well as their differing appearances, these aren't the only factors that play into the difference. It may seem tertiary, but the common serving methods are also one way in which bratwurst and knockwurst are distinct from each other. This can come down to the time of day too — while knockwurst can feature in breakfast dishes and little noshes, bratwurst tends to be reserved for dinnertime.
As you can imagine, this also means that the sides and other accouterments that are served alongside both bratwurst and knockwurst can also change. Knockwurst, by virtue of its generous seasoning and regard as an "all-rounder," is often served alongside sauerkraut and pretzel for some perfect biergarten eats, but it can also feature alongside hashbrowns, peppers, and onions for a farmer's breakfast-inspired meal. Bratwurst, usually a heartier sausage, is sometimes served simply and plainly, occasionally accompanied by the likes of seasoned potatoes and salads. And as you may know already, it's not uncommon to see bratwurst served as a hotdog, nestled in a fresh bun and topped with onions, mustard, and (naturally) sauerkraut. You can even transform bratwurst meat into delicious burger patties. But regardless of how you choose to enjoy these two types of sausage, you can be sure to get a real taste of German excellence from both.