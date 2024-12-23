Knockwurst Vs Bratwurst: What's The Difference?

When you think of German cuisine, your mind might first flit to Oktoberfest celebrations, with full steins of beer paired with their perfect edible accompaniment, delicious and warm soft pretzels. And while this is a perfectly valid thought to have, you should certainly leave a place for another beloved German traditional food — the various kinds of sausage that you can find all around the region. Of the many assortments of German sausage that you can find nowadays, two common types are the famous bratwurst and the savory knockwurst. Both are excellent offerings, and are exceptional on the grill, but what exactly is the difference between the two?

Sometimes it can be hard to tell precisely how one wurst is different from the other, and often the most minute of details are what really distinguishes them. This is generally the case when comparing bratwurst and knockwurst. Bratwurst, while it has a vast range of recipes depending on the region in Germany, tends to be made with pork, though it can also contain beef and/or veal. It's then blended with spices such as pepper, coriander, and marjoram. Knockwurst, meanwhile, is made primarily of pork and veal, and is seasoned generously with garlic and sometimes paprika. Besides the garlic-forward taste, you can most easily differentiate knockwurst from bratwurst by their redder, orange-ish color (courtesy of the paprika) and their often-shorter, stubbier size. However, no matter which one you choose, you're sure to have an excellent meat alongside some sauerkraut and sides.