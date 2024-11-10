It's Time To Start Transforming Bratwurst Into Burger Patties

Albert Einstein supposedly once said the world "cannot be changed without changing our thinking." For example, we will never learn the full extent of what burgers have to offer if we don't open our minds to all the patty possibilities. There's absolutely nothing wrong with a classic beef hamburger, but using different meats to form patties can unlock a whole new level of flavor. One unique and delicious ingredient to turn into burger patties is bratwurst. Bratwurst is a German pork sausage typically spiced with coriander, nutmeg, marjoram, and pepper. Turning brats into burger patties is an easy way to bring an elevated, savory, spiced twist to the dish. Plus, since most bratwursts have a high fat content, the patties are extra-juicy and rich.

Bratwurst meat is pre-seasoned, so using it as your patty content cuts down on prep time. To make four bratwurst burgers, you need a pound and a half of uncooked meat. Some butchers have ground bratwurst available, but it typically comes in casings. Remove them from their casings, then mold the meat into shape using either your best tender burger-forming trick or a patty mold like the commercial-grade Legend burger patty maker from Amazon. Like their beef cousins, bratwurst burgers can be cooked in a variety of ways. A smoker, skillet, or cast-iron pan will net you great results. However you do it, don't rush the cooking process — going slow allows all the fat in the bratwurst to render and become extra flavorful, so take your time.