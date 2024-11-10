It's Time To Start Transforming Bratwurst Into Burger Patties
Albert Einstein supposedly once said the world "cannot be changed without changing our thinking." For example, we will never learn the full extent of what burgers have to offer if we don't open our minds to all the patty possibilities. There's absolutely nothing wrong with a classic beef hamburger, but using different meats to form patties can unlock a whole new level of flavor. One unique and delicious ingredient to turn into burger patties is bratwurst. Bratwurst is a German pork sausage typically spiced with coriander, nutmeg, marjoram, and pepper. Turning brats into burger patties is an easy way to bring an elevated, savory, spiced twist to the dish. Plus, since most bratwursts have a high fat content, the patties are extra-juicy and rich.
Bratwurst meat is pre-seasoned, so using it as your patty content cuts down on prep time. To make four bratwurst burgers, you need a pound and a half of uncooked meat. Some butchers have ground bratwurst available, but it typically comes in casings. Remove them from their casings, then mold the meat into shape using either your best tender burger-forming trick or a patty mold like the commercial-grade Legend burger patty maker from Amazon. Like their beef cousins, bratwurst burgers can be cooked in a variety of ways. A smoker, skillet, or cast-iron pan will net you great results. However you do it, don't rush the cooking process — going slow allows all the fat in the bratwurst to render and become extra flavorful, so take your time.
Enjoying your bratwurst burger
Bratwurst is a staple of German cuisine, so it's best served with ingredients we tend to associate with Oktoberfest, like a pretzel bun and caramelized onions. If you're the type of person who's morally against burgers without cheese, try topping the bratwurst patty with a slice of quality German cheese as it finishes cooking. Some good choices are Allgäu Emmental and Tilsit. Along with pretzel rolls, ciabatta and brioche buns also make a great foundation for this hearty meal. For sides, go for classic German fare like coleslaw, roasted vegetables, and herbed potato salad.
To enjoy your food in true Oktoberfest fashion, pair it with the perfect beer. An IPA or pale ale (yes, there is a difference) can be a refreshing choice, and if you opt for a German style it will be extra authentic. Once you start getting comfortable using alternative burger ingredients, you can start blending the bratwurst meat with ground beef, pork, or extra spices to create a patty perfectly paired to your palate. No matter how you customize them, bratwurst burgers are a tasty and simple way to put a new spin on a classic recipe. Whether you want to celebrate Oktoberfest or just enjoy a little variety, bratwurst patties will provide a spicy, satisfying experience every time.