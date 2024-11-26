The 6-Strand Braiding Technique Produces The Most Defined Challah Bread

The idea of baking sweet, eggy challah at home can be daunting. Jewish cooking virtuoso Joan Nathan says bakers must knead the dough and let it rise at least twice. That's a big time investment, but probably the most daunting part is the braiding, especially because many suggest a traditional challah has at least six strands. Keeping track of the strands as you twist and turn them is complicated, to say the least.

TikToker @Bklyn_Sour, a Middletown, New York, baker of small-batch sourdough breads, breaks it down with a by-the-numbers approach. The baker lays equal-length strands of dough side-by-side, attaching them neatly at the top and splaying out the other ends of the strands. Then, they number the strand positions 1 through 6. The strand positions are fixed, regardless of what you do with the strand sitting in that position.

They first cross the strands in positions 1 and 6 to take each other's places and create an attractive end for the loaf. After that, they begin the braid, moving the strand in position 1 to position 3 and strand 5 to position 1, repositioning the strands as needed to provide room to braid. After that, the strand in position 5 moves to 1 and the strand in position 6 becomes 4; 2 becomes 6, and then they start over and 1 becomes 3. The video takes you through twists and turns to the end, and it's wise to follow along with the video at first.