Repurpose A Common Kitchen Appliance To Easily Slice And Dice Your Herbs
Fresh herbs are an easy way to immediately add more flavor and depth to almost anything, even lemonade, but cutting them isn't always the easiest thing in the world, especially if you have dull knives. Fortunately, an unexpected tool in your kitchen is absolutely perfect for the task — your pizza cutter.
It might sound strange if you've only ever used your pizza cutter for its namesake task, but it really has many more applications. In terms of cutting herbs, its rolling blade makes the task so much cleaner and easier. Plus, it removes the risk of accidentally cutting yourself when you're trying to chop up herbs as finely as possible.
To use this incredibly useful kitchen hack, all you need to do is bunch up your fresh herbs after rinsing them and run your pizza cutter over them until they're chopped to the consistency you need. It doesn't get much easier than that, especially if you can use Gordon Ramsay's stacking technique to keep your herbs together while cutting. Using a pizza cutter this way gives you a lot of control over how finely chopped your herbs become, and it can be a lot easier to control if you don't have keen knife skills. Moreover, it can make the process of chopping faster so you can dive into cooking and avoid some of the tedious prep work.
Your pizza cutter can do more than just chop herbs
Aside from chopping herbs (and cutting pizza), it turns out there are a ton of things you can use pizza cutters for in the kitchen. For instance, if you (or your kids) hate crusts on sandwiches, use a pizza cutter to effortlessly remove them. Pizza cutters also work to turn things like waffles and French toast into easily dippable sticks. For a quicker salad prep , you can also use your pizza cutter to chop up and shred lettuce. Toss in some freshly chopped herbs, and you'll have a seriously flavorful salad that can rival anything you'd get at a restaurant.
If you love baking but have trouble making an even lattice out of pie crust, pizza cutters can help with that, too. They're even great for cutting up things like fudge and brownies into even portions. For something more savory, pizza cutters can be used to slice raw chicken, flatbreads, quesadillas, and even pasta dough for ravioli. The days of underestimating what your pizza cutter can do are gone. While they were once regulated to slicing only one thing, now they can take their rightful place as one of the most useful tools in your kitchen arsenal.