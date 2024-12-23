Repurpose A Common Kitchen Appliance To Easily Slice And Dice Your Herbs

Fresh herbs are an easy way to immediately add more flavor and depth to almost anything, even lemonade, but cutting them isn't always the easiest thing in the world, especially if you have dull knives. Fortunately, an unexpected tool in your kitchen is absolutely perfect for the task — your pizza cutter.

It might sound strange if you've only ever used your pizza cutter for its namesake task, but it really has many more applications. In terms of cutting herbs, its rolling blade makes the task so much cleaner and easier. Plus, it removes the risk of accidentally cutting yourself when you're trying to chop up herbs as finely as possible.

To use this incredibly useful kitchen hack, all you need to do is bunch up your fresh herbs after rinsing them and run your pizza cutter over them until they're chopped to the consistency you need. It doesn't get much easier than that, especially if you can use Gordon Ramsay's stacking technique to keep your herbs together while cutting. Using a pizza cutter this way gives you a lot of control over how finely chopped your herbs become, and it can be a lot easier to control if you don't have keen knife skills. Moreover, it can make the process of chopping faster so you can dive into cooking and avoid some of the tedious prep work.