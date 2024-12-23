The Guy Fieri BBQ Sauce We Thought Was The Worst

In Guy Fieri we trust. After traveling the country for years tasting the best recipes American chefs have to offer and developing recipes for his own restaurants, the celebrity chef and TV personality launched his own line of kitchen essentials from cookware to creamy aioli. When developing his brand of barbecue sauce, however, Fieri didn't just stop at one. In fact he has five different versions of the sauce, which you can find at select stores and on Amazon.

Curious about the celebrity brand, Chowhound writer Katie Melynn, who knows her way around a grocery store ranking, put them to the test. She can tell you everything from the best boxed mac and cheese brand to the worst pre-made pizza crust. Now she's back after a trip to Flavortown with a helpful list of all of Guy Fieri's BBQ sauces ranked from worst to best. Melynn considered texture and taste in her rankings, focusing on which sauce would best accompany the rich, savory flavor of meat while also working well as a dipping sauce.

Her favorites, like the Smokin' Hickory barbecue sauce or the Carolina BBQ sauce, had a delicious balance of smoky, spicy, savory, and sweet flavors. Although some bite from mustard or vinegar was welcome, her least favorite sauce, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Mop Sauce barbecue sauce, was too acidic and a little too thin for top-tier dip-ability.