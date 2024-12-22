Why Exactly Does Trader Joe's Hide Stuffed Animals In The Aisle?
When doing your weekly grocery run at Trader Joe's, you may have tunnel vision in an attempt to find what you need, check out, and leave as quickly as possible. However, curious children may be much more perceptive (and less understanding of exactly how long grocery shopping takes), and Trader Joe's is aware of this. That's why stores across the country hide stuffed animals in the aisles for children to find and earn a prize. This game keeps both parents and kids happy, as children are preoccupied with finding the hidden plush while mom or dad collects ingredients for dinner.
After a child finds one of the animals, usually lodged in between food items on a shelf and in places that can't be removed without an employee's help, most stores offer a piece of candy or a sticker in exchange for the toy. While this has been in practice for over 10 years at multiple Trader Joe's locations, make sure to ask if your regular store is one of the participants to avoid any confusion and tears from the young shoppers.
Missing animals in Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's advertising and marketing executive Mark Gardiner told CNBC "Trader Joe's has built its entire brand on the premise that we're going to make shopping fun." Obviously, kids across the United States are bound to agree after finding their store's plush and receiving their prize. But, that being said, who exactly are they looking for?
Since Trader Joe's has multiple mascots — most famously the iconic plastic red lobster at every location due to owner Joe Coulombe's desire for the store to have a nautical feel — each location that participates in the hidden stuffed animal game will most likely hide a different animal. Trader Joe's shoppers on Reddit confirm that each location may opt for nods to local mascots. Shoppers have reported an elephant named Tuskanini in Pittsburgh, a large seal in Southern California, and of course, the iconic red lobster at multiple stores.
Many Trader Joe's locations also feature a "missing" sign at the front of the store with the name and photo of the offending plushie in order to give children an exact face to search for throughout the store. Next time you're ready to stop at Trader Joe's for the family's weekly treats, consider bringing the kids for a fun afternoon with mom or dad!