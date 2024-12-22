Why Exactly Does Trader Joe's Hide Stuffed Animals In The Aisle?

When doing your weekly grocery run at Trader Joe's, you may have tunnel vision in an attempt to find what you need, check out, and leave as quickly as possible. However, curious children may be much more perceptive (and less understanding of exactly how long grocery shopping takes), and Trader Joe's is aware of this. That's why stores across the country hide stuffed animals in the aisles for children to find and earn a prize. This game keeps both parents and kids happy, as children are preoccupied with finding the hidden plush while mom or dad collects ingredients for dinner.

After a child finds one of the animals, usually lodged in between food items on a shelf and in places that can't be removed without an employee's help, most stores offer a piece of candy or a sticker in exchange for the toy. While this has been in practice for over 10 years at multiple Trader Joe's locations, make sure to ask if your regular store is one of the participants to avoid any confusion and tears from the young shoppers.