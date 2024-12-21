Is Ginger Ale Caffeine-Free?
Because of its association with the stomach-settling effects of the raw ginger root, ginger ale has become a sick-day staple and an in-flight favorite. But as popular as ginger ale is, there's still some confusion about its actual contents. Gingerol, a compound found naturally in ginger, boasts a number of health benefits, including improved digestion, which are present in both raw and powdered forms of the root. Despite its name, however, many ginger ale brands do not contain any real ginger. In recent years, Canada Dry and Schweppes, both popular manufacturers of the bubbly beverage, have even faced legal action and claims of misleading advertising concerning if their ginger ales contain any actual natural ginger.
One of the oldest sodas in America, ginger ale is traditionally made from ginger root, a sweetener like sugar, and is naturally caffeine free. Some soda sippers look to carbonated drinks like colas, which were originally made from the caffeine-containing kola nut, for their daily dose. Today, many manufacturers depend on synthetic caffeine to add flavor to carbonated beverages. Most ginger ales, however, are free of the stimulant.
All the bubbles, none of the buzz
Popular ginger ale brands such as Schweppes, Seagrams, and Canada Dry are all produced without caffeine, as are Fever-Tree, GuS, and Vernors. Ginger ale's close older cousin, ginger beer, is also usually caffeine free, as are root beers and lemon-lime sodas. However, if you are actively avoiding or limiting your caffeine intake, it's best to read the ingredient label of the brand in question.
While most sodas are typically much lower in caffeine than a regular cup of brewed coffee, some carbonated beverages do contain a substantial amount. According to the Mayo Clinic, there are about 96 milligrams of caffeine in 8 ounces of brewed coffee, though brewing method and other factors can substantially alter results. A 12-ounce container of Mountain Dew, for example, contains about 55 milligrams of caffeine, and ranks high among popular sodas in caffeine content.