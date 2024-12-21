Is Ginger Ale Caffeine-Free?

Because of its association with the stomach-settling effects of the raw ginger root, ginger ale has become a sick-day staple and an in-flight favorite. But as popular as ginger ale is, there's still some confusion about its actual contents. Gingerol, a compound found naturally in ginger, boasts a number of health benefits, including improved digestion, which are present in both raw and powdered forms of the root. Despite its name, however, many ginger ale brands do not contain any real ginger. In recent years, Canada Dry and Schweppes, both popular manufacturers of the bubbly beverage, have even faced legal action and claims of misleading advertising concerning if their ginger ales contain any actual natural ginger.

One of the oldest sodas in America, ginger ale is traditionally made from ginger root, a sweetener like sugar, and is naturally caffeine free. Some soda sippers look to carbonated drinks like colas, which were originally made from the caffeine-containing kola nut, for their daily dose. Today, many manufacturers depend on synthetic caffeine to add flavor to carbonated beverages. Most ginger ales, however, are free of the stimulant.