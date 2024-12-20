Mark Twain was well known for providing clear and crystal cut opinions on the world around him; some were strong, and most were astute. Twain was born under the name Samuel Langhorne Clemens in 1835 in the state of Missouri. Over the course of his life, Twain worked as a journalist, humorist, novelist, and lecturer. His work endures as a sharp portrait of American life and culture, with works such as "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" making their way to the heart of the nation's rich and varied literary canon. He was also well known for coining the term "Gilded Age," as a critique of the greed and financial corruption at the core of 19th century society.

But beyond his searing insights into society and culture, he also had a bit to say about food as well; his favorite ice cream was oyster flavored, which must take a unique point of view. In fact, there was one fruit that Twain was particularly fond of, and you might not have even heard of it.

Twain's favorite fruit was the cherimoya, a tropical fruit in the Annonaceae family. Cherimoya, also known as a custard apple, is a fruit native to South America, though it is also grown in other, typically tropical environments. Twain first encountered the fruit in 1866, on a trip to Hawaii during his work as a journalist with the Sacramento Daily Union. He encountered the fruit as a part of his tour across the islands of Hawaii, and heaped praise upon the fruit, calling it "...the most delicious fruit known to men." High praise indeed.