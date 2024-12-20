Mark Twain's Favorite Fruit Is A Unique Choice
Mark Twain was well known for providing clear and crystal cut opinions on the world around him; some were strong, and most were astute. Twain was born under the name Samuel Langhorne Clemens in 1835 in the state of Missouri. Over the course of his life, Twain worked as a journalist, humorist, novelist, and lecturer. His work endures as a sharp portrait of American life and culture, with works such as "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" making their way to the heart of the nation's rich and varied literary canon. He was also well known for coining the term "Gilded Age," as a critique of the greed and financial corruption at the core of 19th century society.
But beyond his searing insights into society and culture, he also had a bit to say about food as well; his favorite ice cream was oyster flavored, which must take a unique point of view. In fact, there was one fruit that Twain was particularly fond of, and you might not have even heard of it.
Twain's favorite fruit was the cherimoya, a tropical fruit in the Annonaceae family. Cherimoya, also known as a custard apple, is a fruit native to South America, though it is also grown in other, typically tropical environments. Twain first encountered the fruit in 1866, on a trip to Hawaii during his work as a journalist with the Sacramento Daily Union. He encountered the fruit as a part of his tour across the islands of Hawaii, and heaped praise upon the fruit, calling it "...the most delicious fruit known to men." High praise indeed.
A unique and tasty fruit
Ok, but what makes cherimoya fruit so special? On the outside, a cherimoya fruit is green and rippling but the interior is creamy and white. Mark Twain describes them as having a "...a soft pulp," and tender enough to be "...eaten with a spoon." He ultimately compared the fruit to the American pawpaw fruit, which has a similar green exterior with a creamy interior. He also noted that the taste was close to that of a pawpaw, which is not unlike a banana. However, cherimoyas tend to have a more acidic, tropical flavor, similar to a kiwi or pineapple. Some have also compared the fruit's flavor to that of a strawberry.
The growing season of cherimoyas is relatively short, spanning from March to May in most places, and is usually grown in warmer climates. In the continental United States, the fruit is often grown in California. If you happen to come upon cherimoya at your local market, there are a few tips to keep in mind when picking and storing the fruit. You'll want to go for a green cherimoya, though they can also develop a brown color. The fruit should be soft and yielding when pressed, indicating that it is ripe. You can ripen the fruit much like you would an avocado, and, also like an avocado, cherimoya should be soft when at its peak. However, the fruit begins to lose its flavor after peak ripeness, so be sure to not store them for too long. Once ready to enjoy, simply split the fruit, grab a spoon, and enjoy. Just be sure to avoid the seeds.
The tie between cherimoyas and pawpaws
One of Mark Twain's most notable observations regarding cherimoya is its similarity to the pawpaw fruit. Twice in his description of the cherimoya does he directly compare the two, first noting that the fruits share a similar soft texture, then stating that the fruit "...tastes like a pawpaw."
Twain's comparison of the two fruits is more than apt, as they both belong to the Annonaceae family. For many Americans, pawpaw fruits are perhaps the closest thing available to the tropical cherimoya. The fact that Twain held cherimoyas in such high esteem makes complete sense when factored into his familiarity with the pawpaw fruit, also known as the Missouri banana. After all, Twain grew up right smack dab in the middle of the pawpaw's growing region, right off the Mississippi river.
However, they aren't one and the same. Pawpaws tend to have a bit less upfront sweetness and are often baked into recipes such as pawpaw bread, which is like banana bread. Pawpaws can be found throughout the Appalachian region, and as far west as Texas. It grows both in the wild and in cultivated farms. Its season spans from the summer to October and can often be found in local farmers markets. To fully flesh out the differences between these two fruits, you might want to try both for yourself.