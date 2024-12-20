Prevent Cracks In Your Cheesecake With This Simple Cooling Trick

POV: You're making a classic, oven-baked cheesecake. You did everything right, from letting your ingredients come to room temperature to baking your cheesecake in a water bath to keep it moist. Despite all this, disaster still strikes, and your cheesecake cracks. While a cracked cheesecake often tastes just as good as a smooth one, this occurrence is still incredibly frustrating, especially if you were planning on sharing the fruits of your labor with guests.

While you could cover your cheesecake with some ganache to hide those pesky fissures, there's a very simple way to keep it from splitting in the first place: Leave it in the oven. Like most other baked goods, cheesecakes expand as they heat and shrink as they cool. Cracks most often form when your cheesecake cools too quickly, due to the abrupt change in temperature between the inside of your oven and the counter.

Leaving your cheesecake in the oven after it's done baking allows it to cool much more slowly, so the batter can relax and shrink at a more measured pace. Of course, you don't want to overbake your cheesecake (which can also cause cracking), so the key here is to crack open your oven door several inches after you turn it off. This allows the heat to escape slowly, preventing your cheesecake from reacting to the shock of an influx of cold air. Once your oven has reached room temperature, it should be safe to remove your cheesecake.