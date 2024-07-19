The Oven Hack To Guarantee A Moist Cheesecake Every Single Time
Cheesecake is one of those desserts that requires precision and patience to get just right. It's actually quite a culinary feat to make one successfully. You've got to strike the perfect balance of textures. The filling should be smooth and creamy without being curdled, and it should be cooked evenly throughout with a slight jiggle to it. The top of the cheesecake should be just a tinge darker and completely crack-free. Fortunately, there's an oven hack that can guarantee a moist cheesecake every single time: the water bath method.
This baking technique works because it creates a nice and humid environment in the oven that gently and slowly increases the temperature of the cheesecake filling until it is properly set. The water evaporates to create steam, which keeps the surface of the cheesecake moist and creamy. Most importantly, the even heat from the water bath keeps the edges of the cheesecake from cooking faster than the center.
Here's exactly how to assemble a water bath for your cheesecake
Building a water bath for your cheesecake is easy and only requires a few additional items, including a roasting pan and some aluminum foil. You'll first want to thoroughly line a springform pan with aluminum foil to prevent any water leakage. Some people even recommend using a crockpot liner for an extra layer of protection. Assemble your cheesecake as usual and pour it into the lined springform pan.
Next, grab a roasting pan that is deep enough to hold several inches of water and place the springform pan with the cheesecake into the center. Draw the water bath by pouring boiling hot water into the roasting pan until it reaches about halfway up on the springform pan. This is easiest to do with a kettle that has a decent-sized spout. Pop everything in the oven and bake according to your recipe. Your cheesecake is done when the center jiggles slightly when gently shaken.
Avoiding the dreaded soggy crust
Of course, the water bath method carries with it some inherent risk. Namely, water seeping into the springform pan and turning your graham cracker cheesecake crust wet and soggy.
You can avoid this crust mistake by not overfilling the roasting pan. But in the event the bath goes awry and your crust gets a little soggy, don't panic! It might be salvageable.
Once the cheesecake is totally cool and you remove the springform pan, flip the whole thing over on a cookie sheet with the bottom facing up. You can use a knife to slice away the soggy parts of the crust and then broil for a few minutes to further dry it out. If a substantial part of the crust got wet and you're left with a soggy mess, you can make a new crust from scratch and attach it to the original cheesecake using some melted chocolate ganache as glue. Broil for a few minutes to bring it all together, and your cheesecake will be good as new.