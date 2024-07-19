The Oven Hack To Guarantee A Moist Cheesecake Every Single Time

Cheesecake is one of those desserts that requires precision and patience to get just right. It's actually quite a culinary feat to make one successfully. You've got to strike the perfect balance of textures. The filling should be smooth and creamy without being curdled, and it should be cooked evenly throughout with a slight jiggle to it. The top of the cheesecake should be just a tinge darker and completely crack-free. Fortunately, there's an oven hack that can guarantee a moist cheesecake every single time: the water bath method.

Advertisement

This baking technique works because it creates a nice and humid environment in the oven that gently and slowly increases the temperature of the cheesecake filling until it is properly set. The water evaporates to create steam, which keeps the surface of the cheesecake moist and creamy. Most importantly, the even heat from the water bath keeps the edges of the cheesecake from cooking faster than the center.