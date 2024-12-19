Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Combining These Two Spreads To Make One Delicious Snack
Trader Joe's has some affordable snack dips and spreads you simply can't find anywhere else, because this grocery chain's key to keeping products cheap is using in-house brands. In the past, people have rave-reviewed the garlic spread dip, but two new contenders are available and gaining considerable attention. You'll want to get this classic combo quickly before one leaves store shelves — and no, they're not peanut butter and jelly. The Trader Joe's limited-edition Granny Smith Apple & Calvados Spirited Fruit Spread and the Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread is a match made in heaven.
Both of these spreads can stand on their own legs, with the apple calvados making a great pastry filler and cheddar cheese being perfect for dipping vegetables into. Together, they offer a harmonious and filling way to level up plain bread and crackers, making them a stellar pairing for charcuterie boards and dinner party appetizers. Try this combo with the Trader Joe's olive fougasse, ciabatta, or focaccia and a glass of your favorite French wine to better understand why apples and cheese have always been a pair.
Apples and cheese are a classic combo
Apples and cheese served together have a certain je ne sais quoi about them. While some people might be hesitant to combine fruit with salty, savory cheese, this culinary love story has earned its share of historical recognition. In fact, a state law passed in Vermont in 1999 suggests that apple pie should be served with cheddar cheese because it's such a popular mix; meanwhile, Amish communities have been mixing apple butter with cottage cheese for years for a simple, tasty snack. A smart cook knows when to put the right kind of apple with the right kind of cheese.
This Trader Joe's apple spread is made with Granny Smith apples that have been slow-cooked with sugar and Calvados — a distilled apple cider and pear brandy from Normandy, France. The fruity sourness plays nice with the sharp and buttery taste of aged cheddar, the base for the chain's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread. Many professional chefs adore Trader Joe's cheese selection for its flavor variety and cost efficiency, and this savory cheesy dip is a hit for those same reasons. Be sure to pick up this dynamic duo next time you hit the Trader Joe's aisles.