Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Combining These Two Spreads To Make One Delicious Snack

Trader Joe's has some affordable snack dips and spreads you simply can't find anywhere else, because this grocery chain's key to keeping products cheap is using in-house brands. In the past, people have rave-reviewed the garlic spread dip, but two new contenders are available and gaining considerable attention. You'll want to get this classic combo quickly before one leaves store shelves — and no, they're not peanut butter and jelly. The Trader Joe's limited-edition Granny Smith Apple & Calvados Spirited Fruit Spread and the Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread is a match made in heaven.

Both of these spreads can stand on their own legs, with the apple calvados making a great pastry filler and cheddar cheese being perfect for dipping vegetables into. Together, they offer a harmonious and filling way to level up plain bread and crackers, making them a stellar pairing for charcuterie boards and dinner party appetizers. Try this combo with the Trader Joe's olive fougasse, ciabatta, or focaccia and a glass of your favorite French wine to better understand why apples and cheese have always been a pair.