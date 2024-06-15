The Macabre Origin Of The Phrase 'Take It With A Grain Of Salt'

One component of the English language that can make it especially hard to learn is the sheer amount of idioms native speakers use in daily conversation. Whether one is avoiding the topic by "beating around the bush" or telling someone to "break a leg" before a big performance, once you stop and think about these phrases, it becomes easy to see how confusing they actually are. Consider all the food-based idioms people use like "red herring," "go bananas," or "bring home the bacon." These figures of speech may sound strange when taken literally, but their meanings become clear once their origins are revealed. For example, the history of the phrase "take it with a grain of salt" clears up the saying, but it also makes it a lot more dark.

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, to take something with a grain of salt means to consider information with a "skeptical attitude," and to not blindly trust information that may be from a bad source. This is a bit counterintuitive, since even sweet food tastes better with a dash of salt. Most sources agree the phrase was first penned by Pliny the Elder in 77 C.E. In Pliny's text "The Natural History," the Roman author mentions that a grain of salt is the final ingredient in an antidote for poison. It turns out salt is good for more than just fixing rubbery eggs!