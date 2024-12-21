The Easiest Way To Lock In Moisture As Soon As Veggies Are Blanched

Blanching your vegetables has a plethora of benefits, from retaining critical nutrients and preserving flavors, colors, and texture to making a suitable canvas for your preferred seasoning and doing away with some unwanted microorganisms present in raw veggies. And with one simple step, you can achieve restaurant-quality blanched vegetables at home. The key lies in retaining the moisture to avoid a dry, withered-up, unappetizing plate of veggies, and the way to lock in the moisture is by coating the blanched vegetables in oil as soon as they are taken out of the hot blanching water.

When you coat the veggies in oil right after blanching in hot water, it creates a water-proof barrier that stops the steam from the vegetables from escaping. The steam is indicative of escaping moisture, so the fat-based barrier from the oil allows the vegetables to retain their precious moisture and vibrant freshness. Consider tossing in some salt, pepper, and other seasonings to impart an additional kick of flavor.