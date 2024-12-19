The Best Solution For Tough, Chewy Roasts Is A Surprisingly Easy Fix

Here's an unfortunate, but common scenario. You overcooked your favorite beef roast or pork tenderloin recipe to the point of turning the meat into shoe leather. However, this doesn't automatically mean it's a candidate for the trash compactor. You can save your overcooked meat by adding it to the food processor, pouring in a bit of olive oil, and blending the mixture into a shredded puree.

Despite coming from a tough and chewy portion of meat, this paste actually has a number of really delicious uses. In a pinch, it becomes the stuffing for homemade ravioli, a sweet-and-savory mincemeat pie, shredded beef tacos, or even the filling for Shepherd's pie. It also makes for a pretty tasty interior for steamed Asian dumplings or potstickers.

It isn't just overcooked roasts that get new life with this trick, either. Salvaging cuts of overdone steak or roasted chicken is also possible with this cooking hack. Additionally, if you're feeling those creative culinary juices flowing, try mixing the meats you put into the food processor. For example, if you have some leftover pork and beef roasts, ground them up together to create a minced meat mix with a more nuanced flavor. It's not just the meat itself that this hack rescues from the trash. You'll be salvaging the time you spent cooking the meat plus all the seasonings that went into it, too.