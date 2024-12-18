How Long Is Baileys Good For After It's Been Opened?

It's the quintessential holiday spirit. Baileys Irish cream is delicious by itself over ice as well as the perfect addition to coffee, hot cocoa, martinis, and even food – Irish cream-stuffed chocolate bars, anyone? Baileys, either the standard version or one of its many flavored varieties, from Vanilla Cinnamon to Apple Pie, is a creamy alcoholic beverage that contains a neutral spirit as well as Irish whiskey, plus cream and other dairy products. It adds a smooth, creamy texture and rich, sweet, velvety flavor to drinks and desserts, but it only takes a little bit to make a big difference.

This is why your own bottle of Baileys may be left sitting for a few years in your liquor cabinet, right alongside your gin, tequila, and other flavored liqueurs. We often think of alcoholic beverages as having long shelf lives and no expiration dates, and, admittedly, many pure liquors aren't prone to expire. But because Baileys does contain dairy products, its shelf life is limited.