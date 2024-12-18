How Long Is Baileys Good For After It's Been Opened?
It's the quintessential holiday spirit. Baileys Irish cream is delicious by itself over ice as well as the perfect addition to coffee, hot cocoa, martinis, and even food – Irish cream-stuffed chocolate bars, anyone? Baileys, either the standard version or one of its many flavored varieties, from Vanilla Cinnamon to Apple Pie, is a creamy alcoholic beverage that contains a neutral spirit as well as Irish whiskey, plus cream and other dairy products. It adds a smooth, creamy texture and rich, sweet, velvety flavor to drinks and desserts, but it only takes a little bit to make a big difference.
This is why your own bottle of Baileys may be left sitting for a few years in your liquor cabinet, right alongside your gin, tequila, and other flavored liqueurs. We often think of alcoholic beverages as having long shelf lives and no expiration dates, and, admittedly, many pure liquors aren't prone to expire. But because Baileys does contain dairy products, its shelf life is limited.
Storing your Baileys for maximum quality
According to the manufacturer's website, the shelf life of your bottle of Baileys varies by flavor, but generally ranges between 18 and 24 months. Baileys Original lasts 24 months from the time of its bottling, whether it's opened or unopened, as long as it's stored at the optimal temperature, which is between 32 and 77 degrees Fahrenheit, and out of direct sunlight. This means that you don't need to keep it in your refrigerator.
Note that the company clarifies that this time frame applies to Baileys in glass bottles only. Baileys products sold in PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic bottles have a maximum shelf life of 18 months. So, after you pour your next Baileys-spiked coffee this winter, take note of the date and store it in a nice, cool spot! If you're worried you won't finish it in time, there are many delicious ways to use Irish cream liqueur.