The 3 Kitchen Tools You Need For Restaurant-Worthy Mashed Potatoes

There are as many theories on how to create idyllic, restaurant-quality mashed potatoes as there are types of potatoes in the world. Do you use russet potatoes or Yukon Gold spuds? Do you add your cooked potatoes to a stand mixer or mash them by hand? Do you get fancy with a secret mashed potato ingredient or two, like roasted garlic and crème fraîche, or do you stick with salt, pepper, and butter?

The secrets that make mashed potatoes taste even better, however, usually come down to technique and equipment. In fact, how you mash your potatoes is probably the most critical step to the entire process, which is why restaurant chefs, recipe developers, and home cooks alike have spent decades experimenting with different tools for the task.

The first kitchen tool to try is a potato masher. Overmixing your potatoes as you mash them or after you've added your liquid ingredients is the quickest way to make gluey, gummy mashed potatoes. That's why it's actually better to avoid using a stand mixer or a handheld mixer — their powerful beating motion breaks down the potato starches that you ought to keep intact for fluffy potatoes. A handheld potato masher, like KitchenAid's gourmet wire masher, allows you to finesse just how mixed and mashed your potatoes are. Plus, mashers come in different thicknesses depending on if you prefer chunky mashed potatoes or totally smooth ones. You can also use a burger press, like Cuisinart's cast iron tool, to smash the spuds for this step.

If you like your mashed potatoes a bit silkier but don't mind the manual labor, push your cooked, smashed spuds through a fine mesh sieve while they're super hot. You'll notice right away how luscious and lump-free your resulting mashed potatoes are. Just be warned that cleaning this tool after pressing potatoes through it can be somewhat time-consuming.