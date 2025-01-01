The Food Traditions That Make Kwanzaa's Feast So Meaningful

Like many of the winter holidays, the food traditions loom large over the vibrant tables of the Kwanzaa feasts. However, rather than being a religious holiday, like Christmas, Kwanzaa is a cultural holiday originally created in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, an activist, author, and professor of Africana studies. The holiday is celebrated by many Black people, primarily in the United States, though Black people in countries such as Canada, Jamaica, Brazil, France, and the United Kingdom also observe Kwanzaa. Some people consider it an alternative to Christmas, though some celebrate both.

Kwanzaa lasts seven days, from December 26 to January 1. On the sixth day, the table comes alive when family and friends gather around for the karamu, the season's big feast (though, as with any holiday, the feast may take place on a day that's most convenient for the attendees).

The word "Kwanzaa" comes from the Swahili phrase "matunda ya kwanza." It means "first fruits." Although the holiday is not African in origin, the inspiration for the holiday was drawn, in part, from the harvest celebrations that take place there and beyond. Kwanzaa menus often include dishes from the Caribbean, Africa, South America, and the American South. It's not uncommon for spreads to include foods like candied yams, African peanut stew, cornbread, thieboudienne (Senegalese jollof rice), creamy mac and cheese, buttermilk biscuits, fritters, and Philadelphia pepper pot stew, though there's no right or wrong way to celebrate. And while the food is important, what's even more important is that the food is shared with family and friends.