Costco Gets Into The Holiday Spirit Early With A New Wine Advent Calendar

The holiday season is right around the corner, so like many stores, Costco is getting a jumpstart on holiday gift offerings. Whether you're buying it as a treat for yourself or someone else, the wholesale club's 2024 wine advent calendar is now available for purchase at some locations. The Take a Wine Adventure pack features 24 half bottles of wine, each of which yields about 2.5 glasses with a standard 5-ounce pour. The product sells for $99.99 and contains wines from countries around the world, including Spain, Argentina, Bulgaria, France, Japan, Portugal, Italy, Chile, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S. It also features an impressive variety of wines, such as merlot, chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc, pinot noir, rosé, moscato, Chianti, shiraz, malbec, and sake. If you're searching for the wine advent calendar in the store, you'll likely find it in the beer and wine aisles.

Advent calendars have been around for centuries, but they've changed significantly over the years. The origin of these festive calendars can be traced to the 19th century, when German Protestants would count down the four weeks leading up to Christmas (a time period known as the advent) by lighting candles, making chalk marks, or hanging up devotional images. The holiday calendars have evolved from simple religious countdowns to more delicious rituals, often including food. For instance, people might celebrate with a daily piece of chocolate or elaborate treats, such as specialty spreads (like the jam-packed Bonne Maman 2024 Limited Edition Calendar), cheese, tea (like the Pukka Herbal and Tea Gift Calendar), spices, beer, and, of course, wine.