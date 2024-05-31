Make Fresh Ginger Last Months With Correct Fridge And Freezer Storage

To avoid the sad cycle of buying fresh produce from the store, slowly letting it rot in your fridge, and tossing the entire bundle in your trash, it's time that we all learn how to properly store food in the freezer and fridge. Don't take these magical modern marvels for granted. From crisp apples to snappy parsley, the fridge or freezer can extend the shelf life of your favorite herbs and spices by as long as a few months (which is why we even advocate for storing peanut butter in your fridge too.) For lovers of the spicy, fragrant root known as ginger, here's how to make fresh ginger last months with correct fridge and freezer storage.

To keep ginger healthy, timing is key. You shouldn't peel ginger root until you need to use it, so only peel and cut as much as you need at a time. Then, store the rest of the unpeeled ginger root in an airtight container to prevent oxidization and keep it in your fridge's crisper drawer. (An airtight bag works just as well.) Ginger stored like this can hold for up to one month at a time. Now if you buy your ginger in bulk — or want to hold onto it for a longer period to use it as needed — this is where freezer storage becomes a better option for you.