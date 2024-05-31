Make Fresh Ginger Last Months With Correct Fridge And Freezer Storage
To avoid the sad cycle of buying fresh produce from the store, slowly letting it rot in your fridge, and tossing the entire bundle in your trash, it's time that we all learn how to properly store food in the freezer and fridge. Don't take these magical modern marvels for granted. From crisp apples to snappy parsley, the fridge or freezer can extend the shelf life of your favorite herbs and spices by as long as a few months (which is why we even advocate for storing peanut butter in your fridge too.) For lovers of the spicy, fragrant root known as ginger, here's how to make fresh ginger last months with correct fridge and freezer storage.
To keep ginger healthy, timing is key. You shouldn't peel ginger root until you need to use it, so only peel and cut as much as you need at a time. Then, store the rest of the unpeeled ginger root in an airtight container to prevent oxidization and keep it in your fridge's crisper drawer. (An airtight bag works just as well.) Ginger stored like this can hold for up to one month at a time. Now if you buy your ginger in bulk — or want to hold onto it for a longer period to use it as needed — this is where freezer storage becomes a better option for you.
How to properly freeze fresh ginger root
Unlike ginger that's stored in the fridge, frozen ginger can stay fresh for up to four months at a time. To keep your roots here, wrap the unpeeled ginger nice and snug in some plastic wrap. Store it like this in an airtight container or freezer bag to prevent freezer burn and then use it as needed.
If you have any leftover peeled ginger, you can also store it in an airtight container in your fridge or freezer. But, since the root is more vulnerable to oxygen exposure without its skin, it might not stay fresh for as long as the roots that are unpeeled. No matter which storage option you choose or how it's cut, always remember to label your ginger with the date before storing it to keep track of its freshness levels. Because no matter how well you store your ginger, it won't stay fresh forever. That's just the circle of life.
How to know when it's time to toss the ginger root out
While properly storing fresh ginger can dramatically extend its shelf life, everything has its limits, and ginger root is no exception. One of the first signs your ginger has gone bad is when its texture goes from tough and firm to soft and wrinkled. If you can easily squash your ginger root between your fingers, it's time to throw it away.
Another telltale sign your ginger is past its prime is when it has dulled or unpleasant odors. Fresh ginger should smell citrusy, sweet, and spicy, so a lack of fresh odors like this or other unpleasant smells are a big red flag.
Additionally, an obvious sign of expired ginger is mold or dark blemishes present on the interior or exterior of the root. While you can easily chop off those moldy bits, this is an indication that your root is losing its freshness levels quick, so the whole herb will soon been on its way out. And hey, if it's like this after a few months, then check out our complete guide to cooking with ginger because there are plenty of fun ways to use this versatile root in your kitchen.