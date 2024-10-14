The Tangy Addition That Will Seriously Upgrade Your Homemade Cheese Dip

There are a couple of different ways to prepare this dish. If you prefer a quicker method, then break out a saucepan and use your stovetop. Pour your cheeses of choice into the saucepan with sour cream or cream cheese and let that get all melty. In the meantime, chop up the larger pieces of your kimchi into more manageable bites. Once your cheese has melted, add in the kimchi. Stir well and let it simmer for about 10 minutes.

If you have a little more time on your hands, try baking your kimchi cheese dip. Preheat your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, and get to work prepping your ingredients. Again, chop the kimchi into smaller pieces. Then toss 1 cup of drained kimchi into a skillet with some butter, and sauté for a couple of minutes until most of the moisture is gone (you want to avoid your dip getting too runny). Transfer the kimchi into a bowl with your usual cheese dip ingredients, mix well, and pour into a baking dish. Let it bake for 17 to 20 minutes before transferring to the broiler for a couple of minutes to let the top get nice and bubbly. If you're feeling extra fancy, stir corn kernels into your cheese mixture before baking and add chopped green onions on top for your own take on Korean corn cheese. Any leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for about three days. No matter which cooking method you use, adding kimchi to your cheese dip brings a unique twist to an appetizer favorite that's sure to be a hit.