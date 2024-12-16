Why You Should Be Skeptical Of Grand Cru Chocolate

If you see "Grand Cru" scrolled across a chocolate bar, great. But what's better is seeing terms about the cacao beans themselves. "Single origin" is a term to look for, a title that explains that all of the cacao is from one spot. This means you're more likely to taste a defined flavor profile since terroir has a great bearing on cacao just as it does for wine.

When eating a single origin chocolate bar, you'll be able to tell that beans from Guatemala taste very different from beans hailing from India. Additionally, companies that create single origin bars are proud of the cacao sourcing, aiming to show it off its flavor characteristics. You won't find that with a commercial chocolate maker like Hershey's or Nestle, as those chocolate bars are a blend of cacao from many places, heavily masked with sugar, vanilla, and flavorings. Naturally, these single origin bars are more expensive chocolate products than your commercial options.

Another thing to look for is sustainable sourcing practices. You'll want to buy chocolate from companies looking to strengthen the overall supply chain of cacao. That means thoughtful business practices, including paying for better quality cacao and putting that money back into the farms from which they source. Many companies that do this are Certified B Corporations, businesses looking to use their capital as a force for good. There is rigorous testing and certification to obtain the B Corp stamp of approval. So, if you find Grand Cru chocolate, treat it as a doorway into looking for other certifications. It's not bad, but it doesn't mean much without other key terms backing it up.