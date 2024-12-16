Why Removing The Blossom Ends Of Your Cucumbers Before Pickling Is A Must

Pickles pair perfectly with classic gooey grilled cheese, creamy potato salad, charred burgers, tiny sliders, and even pizza. One of the best parts of that tangy, sour spear that accompanies all your sandwiches is its sharp, irresistible crunch. The winter months are all about salvaging your stash of beloved summer produce. Dip into fresh flavor during fall and winter by preserving your warm weather faves the right way. For a bite that sounds like it's straight out of a pickle commercial, it's important to properly prepare your cucumbers before pickling them. That starts with removing the blossom end of the fruit.

The cucumber's blossom end is exactly what it sounds like. It's the side opposite the stem and the spot from where the plant's bright, yellow flower once sprouted. The blossom contains an enzyme that softens the pickle. That blossom end can pulverize even the most well-intentioned pickling projects by softening them, regardless of carefully plucked cucumbers and beautifully flavorful brine, so it's best to remove it.