The Best Noodles To Use When Cooking Pasta In The Microwave

Pasta is one of those foods that always has a place on the table, from workday lunches to elegant dinners to cold salads at a summer barbecue, which is why it never hurts to know how to prepare it multiple ways. As it turns out, a microwave is actually a handy and effective method for cooking pasta.

When using this appliance for your pasta, though, it's important that you choose wisely; not all shapes are created equal and you'll have better luck with some than others. In particular, look for options that are on the short side. Classics like penne, fusilli, mezzi rigatoni, and farfalle are great go-tos for this process. While longer pastas such as spaghetti and linguine can work in theory, they are more logistically challenging as your microwave chamber and cooking vessel may not be large enough to accommodate the dried strands and water required to cook them. With that in mind, you can implement some slight modifications to your process — for example, instead of classic bucatini cacio e pepe, make the dish with macaroni.

While there are plenty of pasta mistakes you should never make, putting your microwave to work for your next meal is not one of them, provided you adhere to a few simple guidelines.