2 Flavor-Packed Additions Take Coleslaw To The Next Level
Classic coleslaw isn't just tasty, it's also super functional from a culinary point of view. It offers contrasting texture with ingredients like crunchy cabbage, a vinegary pop that elevates flavors, and a creamy coolness that can stand up to the spicy flavors of a taco or provide dimension to savory pulled pork sandwiches.
This stuff is also deliciously versatile, and you can customize its flavors and list of ingredients to reflect your vision. And there are two elements that can really make a difference when added into your next iteration: cilantro and lime.
In their own right, these two items each come with their own signature qualities that are familiar and satisfying. By adding the zest and juice of a lime along with some chopped up cilantro, you're combining two complementary ingredients that can elevate your coleslaw with zippy citrus and the fresh, bright and peppery character of this herb.
Creating and serving your cilantro lime slaw
To incorporate these ingredients into coleslaw, a little goes a long way. For a recipe that calls for about 4 cups of shredded cabbage, 3 tablespoons of fresh chopped cilantro along with 2 teaspoons of lime juice should do the trick. The zest of the lime is also a major contributor of flavor, being that it contains the fruit's essential oils and aromatics, so don't sleep on including that, too. If you happen to be a person who finds the flavor of cilantro to be soapy, however, you can also swap it with mint, parsley, oregano, or basil which will also work well when partnered with lime.
Additional flavors that pair well here include ginger and red pepper, mint, cumin, and garlic, all of which provide plenty of inspiration for a unique experience. There are so many easy ways to elevate your coleslaw, whether that's using mandarin oranges for brightness, or swapping mayo for honey mustard, but with this combination, you have a finished product that's perfect with tacos, sandwiches, or even eaten as a super tasty side.