2 Flavor-Packed Additions Take Coleslaw To The Next Level

Classic coleslaw isn't just tasty, it's also super functional from a culinary point of view. It offers contrasting texture with ingredients like crunchy cabbage, a vinegary pop that elevates flavors, and a creamy coolness that can stand up to the spicy flavors of a taco or provide dimension to savory pulled pork sandwiches.

This stuff is also deliciously versatile, and you can customize its flavors and list of ingredients to reflect your vision. And there are two elements that can really make a difference when added into your next iteration: cilantro and lime.

In their own right, these two items each come with their own signature qualities that are familiar and satisfying. By adding the zest and juice of a lime along with some chopped up cilantro, you're combining two complementary ingredients that can elevate your coleslaw with zippy citrus and the fresh, bright and peppery character of this herb.