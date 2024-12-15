Yes, Multicolored Corn Is Edible (But Here's What You Should Know First)

While sweet yellow and white corn are symbols of summer, when fall rolls around, multicolored dried corn peeks out from cornucopias and hangs on front door wreaths. And as pretty as these cobs can be, there's always the lingering question of whether or not you can actually eat these dazzling kernels.

The answer is yes, but with a caveat. If you're accustomed to tossing your ears in boiling water or on the grill, you can't exactly apply the same methods in the case of Glass Gem corn, which boasts colorful similarities to stained glass and precious jewels. That's because rainbow corn kernels have a tough exterior that prevents them from transforming into the tender, tasty side dish you're accustomed to. Instead, this flint corn has to be converted into cornmeal through a grinding process.

There is also the option to pop this stuff into a movie-friendly treat, but don't expect to have a bowl of vibrant, multicolored bites. Sadly, regardless of whether your kernels are blue or yellow or red, the resulting popcorn will be the standard white color that you've come to expect from a microwave bag.