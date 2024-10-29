There's A Reason Certain Products Are Eye-Level At Grocery Stores

We've all been there: You have a grocery list in hand and decide to make a "quick" stop at the store to grab the needed items on your way home from work. Fast forward an hour, and you've spent much more than you planned, on way more stuff than you needed. Making a shopping list is smart, but, unfortunately, store merchandisers are smarter, and one simple technique they use tricks us every time: They place premium items at eye level.

The term "eye level is buy level" is well known in the grocery business, and for good reason. Items placed at eye level, or approximately 4 to 5 feet from the floor, simply get more attention from shoppers. Meanwhile, in a study in the Journal of Marketing Research using in-store eye-tracking technology, researchers found that shoppers are more inclined to purchase items that are just below eye level — specifically, 14.7 inches below, so between eye and chest level.

Retailers know that placement matters and charge accordingly for this real estate. This is why product manufacturers spend serious marketing dollars to secure shelf placement at this level. As a result, you're likely to see premium (read: expensive) brands on these shelves, which many shoppers simply grab out of convenience. Choosing the first items we see in our haste to finish shopping is just one of the many mistakes we make when grocery shopping. One Bangor University study showed that this behavior starts after around 40 minutes, meaning you'll want to have a gameplan for that after-work shopping trip to avoid too many unintentional purchases.