Once You Start Grilling Your Granola You'll Never Turn Back

Whether you're dishing up s'mores, sausages, kebabs, or your catch of the day, part of the fun of camping out is cooking your food over an open flame. And with a little ingenuity, there's very little that you can't make on the grill, including breakfast.

For a hands-off, healthy snack, try throwing some granola on the grill alongside your buttermilk pancakes and bacon the next time you're serving an early morning outdoor feast. Your granola ingredients will pick up the deep, smoky flavor from the fire as they toast. The resulting roasted, nutty taste pairs perfectly with coffee.

Before your fireside breakfast, add freeze-dried fruit, coconut flakes, and pecans to grilled granola and serve it over tart yogurt or creamy oatmeal for a welcome crunch. Grilled granola is also an excellent trail treat as you hike. Mix your granola with other trail mix ingredients like pretzels, peanuts, and chocolate pieces for an elevated, easy-to-carry trail snack.