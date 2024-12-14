What To Know Before Refreezing Thawed Steak

Sometimes, even the best-laid dinner plans don't work out, and that steak you thawed earlier has to go back into the freezer. But can you safely refreeze a steak that's already been thawed? Yes, but it depends on how it was thawed. According to the USDA, it is 100% safe to refreeze meat that has been thawed — if it was thawed in the refrigerator.

This is because thawing meat in the fridge ensures it is kept at a safe temperature and out of the danger zone. The danger zone is any temperature between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, where bacteria can thrive and multiply, potentially leading to foodborne illnesses. If you're not thawing your steaks in the fridge and instead are leaving them on the counter for more than two hours (or one hour at temperatures 90 degrees or above), bacteria can begin multiplying. While refreezing the steak will render microbes inactive, they will come back to life the next time your steak is thawed.

Additionally, refreezing a thawed steak can cause the quality to deteriorate, especially if it's thawed and refrozen multiple times. This is caused by moisture loss during the thawing process, which can dry out your steak over time. Refreezing the best cuts of steak is definitely something you should try to avoid if possible. That said, sometimes it's unavoidable, and so long as your steak was thawed properly, there are ways to refreeze it so it maintains as much quality as possible.