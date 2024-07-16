The Case For Freezing Steak Unwrapped

The traditional way of freezing steak cuts begins with wrapping it in plastic wrap or putting it in an airtight zipper-lock plastic bag before stashing it away in the freezer. We're not saying that's wrong, especially if you plan to later thaw the steak before cooking it. However, if you're going to cook the meat from frozen (a technique that ensures a perfectly pink center with no gray banding inside) then the better method is freezing the steak unwrapped (initially). Here's why.

Keeping steak uncovered in the freezer will dry it out due to the direct exposure to cold dry air. This is particularly beneficial when you later sear the meat as it'll acquire a beautifully browned crust. On the flip side, if you freeze the steak in a loose covering, the moisture inside will condense and form ice crystals on the surface of the meat. When the time to cook this steak comes and you transfer it to a ripping hot pan with oil, there'll be dangerous splattering which can even cause serious injuries.

Additionally, without a barrier between the steak and the cold freezer air, unwrapped meat freezes slightly faster than its wrapped counterparts therefore any ice crystals formed will be significantly tiny. This is an advantage over slow freezing which leads to huge ice crystals that alter the meat's texture.

