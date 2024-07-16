The Case For Freezing Steak Unwrapped
The traditional way of freezing steak cuts begins with wrapping it in plastic wrap or putting it in an airtight zipper-lock plastic bag before stashing it away in the freezer. We're not saying that's wrong, especially if you plan to later thaw the steak before cooking it. However, if you're going to cook the meat from frozen (a technique that ensures a perfectly pink center with no gray banding inside) then the better method is freezing the steak unwrapped (initially). Here's why.
Keeping steak uncovered in the freezer will dry it out due to the direct exposure to cold dry air. This is particularly beneficial when you later sear the meat as it'll acquire a beautifully browned crust. On the flip side, if you freeze the steak in a loose covering, the moisture inside will condense and form ice crystals on the surface of the meat. When the time to cook this steak comes and you transfer it to a ripping hot pan with oil, there'll be dangerous splattering which can even cause serious injuries.
Additionally, without a barrier between the steak and the cold freezer air, unwrapped meat freezes slightly faster than its wrapped counterparts therefore any ice crystals formed will be significantly tiny. This is an advantage over slow freezing which leads to huge ice crystals that alter the meat's texture.
How to freeze steak unwrapped
Freezing steak unwrapped is pretty straightforward. First, take the meat out from the original packaging. Pat dry using paper towels to get rid of as much external moisture as possible, then place it on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. You want the steak to freeze perfectly flat so it'll have maximum contact with the hot pan for the best sear when cooking, so make sure you spread it out smooth on the baking sheet. Now place the baking sheet in the freezer and let the meat freeze overnight.
The next day, your steak will be frozen solid and you can then wrap it. Double-wrapping is recommended to avoid freezer burn which usually makes frozen meat tough and discolored. First, cover it tightly with plastic wrap then put it in a zipper-lock plastic freezer bag and remove all the air before sealing it shut. The final step is to label the package with the contents and the freezing date and place it back in the freezer. With that, your frozen steak can last indefinitely, but for the best quality, ensure you cook and eat it within four to 12 months.
Drawbacks of freezing your steak naked
While this freezing method is beneficial, there are a few drawbacks. First is the potential for freezer burn. Now, just to be clear, since we're keeping the steak unwrapped for only one night, it's highly unlikely it'll develop freezer burn in those few hours. However, the main concern here is how easy it is to forget to follow up on the wrapping step the following day only to remember the naked steak much later when it's too late. So, if you know you're likely to forget this crucial subsequent step, simply find a way to remind yourself. Otherwise, you're better off going for the smartest storage fix to save your food from freezer burn from the get-go: vacuum sealing.
Secondly, cross-contamination is a real concern since we're leaving raw meat in the open. However, this is more likely to happen if you commit one of the common food safety mistakes of failing to properly arrange your freezer contents. The solution here is to keep your raw and ready-to-eat foods in separate sections of the freezer to reduce the chances of them coming in contact with each other. Lastly, unwrapped steak can easily pick up smells from other foods in the freezer. But once again this is something avoidable by keeping your freezer clean to avoid any lingering odors.