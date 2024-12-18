Can You Eat Fresh Raw Cranberries?

Cranberries are a quintessential holiday food. Whether you enjoy them incorporated into a jelly-like sauce or baked into sweet and tangy cranberry sauce muffins, there's no denying these vibrant red little berries are a staple of some tasty creations that Americans love. While most cranberries are grown in Wisconsin, nearly 400 million pounds of cranberries are eaten throughout the United States each year (via Agricultural Marketing Resource Center). However, only about 5% of them are sold raw. The rest are processed to be used in other products, most commonly juice.

If you ever see a bag full of raw cranberries and are tempted to shove a handful into your mouth popcorn-style, maybe hesitate before doing so. Is it safe to eat fresh, uncooked cranberries? The answer is yes — you're not going to keel over or anything. The more important question here is, "Why would you want to?" Raw cranberries are aggressively bitter, because they have high amounts of tannins, which are plant compounds found in other notoriously bitter items such as coffee and black tea. If you pop a raw cranberry in your mouth expecting a juicy burst of sweetness, you will be disappointed — and probably puckering.