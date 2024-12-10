The Peruvian Street Food That Brings Fries And Hot Dogs Together Into A Single Dish

Ketchup- and mayo-drenched hot dogs and french fries might seem like exclusive ballpark bites, but think twice! You can commonly find them while roaming the streets of Peru. Salchipapas, as they're called, are similar to the handheld cuisine found at all-American baseball games, but this Peruvian street food requires a fork and knife — or at the very least, a toothpick.

Salchipapas originate in Lima but can be found throughout Peru and across Latin America. The name is a lexical blend of the Spanish words "salchichas" (sausages) and "papas" (potatoes), which is the most basic form of the dish. But in the same way french fries deserve a creamy Southern twist in pimiento cheese and dressed-up wieners morph into amazing Chicago-style dogs, salchipapas can be topped in so many mouthwatering ways.