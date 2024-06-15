Why Sommeliers Use Candles To Test Wine

Lees and wine diamonds. Those two terms sound more like the baubles in a Tiffany's jewelry store than what they actually are: sediments in wines. Fortunately, sommeliers have an enlightening solution — literally — for dealing with these deposits. You probably already have a few of their key tools in your kitchen's emergency drawers, right next to your $10 wine corkscrew: candles. A strategically positioned candle below the neck of the bottle gives the sommelier a bird's eye view of any sediment still in the wine. The idea is simple. Once the wine steward spots the sediment in the neck of the bottle, it's time to stop pouring the wine. The candle lights up the bottle's interior just enough to give the sommelier a good peek at the bits of stems, seeds, skins, and other matter that are still left in the bottle before they hit the bottom of your glass.

However, wine decanting doesn't have to be quite so chi chi if you're drinking at home without the benefit of a trained sommelier. If you don't have a candle, the light from your iPhone or the flashlight in the junk drawer will do just fine. As long as you have enough light to see the wine debris in the wine, that's all that matters. As a bonus, these illumination methods don't leave behind a smokey trail like a candle might. The scent of smoke ruins the taste of even the best wine faster than the sludge will detract from your enjoyment of Bacchus' sacred juice.