The Fishy Addition You Need For The Most Luxurious Steak
Lavish culinary experiences are often entrusted to restaurant settings. Yet, if you know how to combine the right luxurious touches, decadent dining can take place in the home. So, say you've bought one of the best cuts of steak, and are looking for a way to further enhance the meal. Well, look no further than caviar — it's not just an eye-catching gimmick, but a delicious integration.
An extra-classy take on surf and turf, the flavors and textures of the two foodstuffs contrast in intriguing ways. The meaty, palatable chew of the beef accentuates the delicate pop of the fish egg pearls. And the flavors similarly play — the salty, oceanic notes of the caviar lend a briny flourish atop the notes of savory beef. Not to mention a layered garnish of the black caviar spheres looks aesthetically pleasing to the eye. So, source a nice cut of beef, find a trusted caviar purveyor, and try out the delights of the fishy addition yourself.
Caviar and steak form a delectable combination
Caviar's come a long way from its peasant food origins. A container of the sturgeon roe will cost you, which means you'll want to get all the culinary details in order for the dish to shine. It's imperative to select a steak cut that's extra tender, thick, and appropriately sized for the garnish. A ribeye is undoubtedly a delicious cut of beef, but with its surface area and bone, it's not the ideal canvas for a caviar topping.
Instead, opt for a cut like filet mignon; its luxurious associations naturally incline it towards such a preparation. Differentiated from a tenderloin, the lean yet exquisitely tender composition — all contained in an appealing circular size — props up the caviar. Slice into a perfectly prepared rendition of the steak, and the salty caviar will accentuate.
Alternatively, go the route of creating steak slices topped with the fish roe. An excellent candidate for this route is Wagyu beef: The marbled cut pairs terrifically with the caviar. Prepare the steak as normal before slicing, with the interior facing up. Place the roe right on the grain, and the bite will add up to a dependably luxurious experience.