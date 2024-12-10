Can You Freeze Cooked Fish?

Fish is remarkably healthy and flavorful, and there is no shortage of ways to prepare it. Plus, there are plenty of inexpensive fish that you can enjoy without breaking the bank. However, once fish is cooked, it will only keep for three to four days in the fridge, which can be a problem if you're making a lot. Fortunately, though, cooked fish can be frozen — with a caveat.

According to the USDA, you can store cooked fish in the freezer for up to three months, after which it may decrease in quality. However, this is assuming the fish is stored properly and protected from things like freezer burn, which occurs due to dehydration from exposure to dry air in a freezer. This is most likely to happen when food isn't properly sealed, and it can completely change the texture and taste of cooked fish. The good news is this can be prevented by storing fish in a freezer-safe bag with as much air removed as possible. For more protection, you can wrap your bagged cooked fish in butcher paper, plastic wrap, or tin foil before putting it in the bag. Another smart storage solution to prevent freezer burnt food is to vacuum seal your leftover fish, which will do the best job of removing air to prevent moisture loss.

So, freezing cooked fish is totally an option, but is it actually recommended? Yes, just note that one of the biggest issues with freezing fish comes with reheating it. Fish is very easy to overcook, and if you're reheating it from the freezer, you're essentially going to be cooking it twice. This can lead to a very dry and unappetizing meal the second time around. That said, there are some ways to avoid this problem.