The Texas Roadhouse Steak Delivery Service That Came And Went
In a time where food delivery is so commonplace, it is hard to find major steakhouse chains without some kind of delivery services available. Texas Roadhouse is an unusual exception; its locations used to only offer pick-up services. There was, however, a time when there was another way besides DoorDash to get some of the best Texas Roadhouse menu items without visiting the restaurant — you just had to cook the chain's steaks yourself.
Texas Roadhouse used to have a company-branded aged steak delivery service known as Butcher Shop. The delivery service had a soft launch in 2020, followed by its official premiere in 2021. The goal was to create a delivery option that provided customers with cuts of steak that were ready to grill — mostly. Delivered in a styrofoam cooler with dry ice, some thawing of the meat was required before cooking. Customers could make a one-time purchase or sign up for recurring delivery.
Unfortunately, the business was short-lived and Texas Roadhouse Butcher Shop disappeared quietly in mid-2024. The website states the reason for the closure was to direct the company's efforts toward its other brands, including the other two restaurant chains under the Texas Roadhouse, Inc. umbrella: Bubba's 33 and Jaggers.
What to know about Butcher Shop
Before Texas Roadhouse Butcher Shop was officially created, the restaurant sold steaks via Amazon for customers to cook at home. When the pandemic started in 2020, the idea expanded into a delivery service due to public demand to stock up on cooking supplies. Butcher Shop served USDA Choice hand-trimmed steaks, sourced from Midwestern grain-fed cattle. The service offered multiple cuts of steak, including bone-in ribeyes, filets, medallions, filet tips, and New York strips. Most cuts came in a pack of four, except medallions, which came in a pack of eight, and prices ranged from $69.99 to $159.99. Deliveries also came with Texas Roadhouse steak seasonings and cooking instructions.
Butcher Shop's pricing was a source of debate among customers, who were divided on whether the quality and amount of meat was worth the price. Additionally, customer interaction on social media was fairly low, suggesting that the company just did not quite connect to its audience as much as it had hoped for. These traits combined could have contributed to the business' closure.
The Texas Roadhouse steak delivery service may be unavailable now, but the company did not entirely abandon its customers. Those with a Texas Roadhouse Butcher Shop gift card can still apply the value of the card at any Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, or Jaggers location. The company website states that all outstanding orders will be fulfilled and also lists a Guest Relations phone number that customers can contact with questions.