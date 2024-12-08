The Texas Roadhouse Steak Delivery Service That Came And Went

In a time where food delivery is so commonplace, it is hard to find major steakhouse chains without some kind of delivery services available. Texas Roadhouse is an unusual exception; its locations used to only offer pick-up services. There was, however, a time when there was another way besides DoorDash to get some of the best Texas Roadhouse menu items without visiting the restaurant — you just had to cook the chain's steaks yourself.

Texas Roadhouse used to have a company-branded aged steak delivery service known as Butcher Shop. The delivery service had a soft launch in 2020, followed by its official premiere in 2021. The goal was to create a delivery option that provided customers with cuts of steak that were ready to grill — mostly. Delivered in a styrofoam cooler with dry ice, some thawing of the meat was required before cooking. Customers could make a one-time purchase or sign up for recurring delivery.

Unfortunately, the business was short-lived and Texas Roadhouse Butcher Shop disappeared quietly in mid-2024. The website states the reason for the closure was to direct the company's efforts toward its other brands, including the other two restaurant chains under the Texas Roadhouse, Inc. umbrella: Bubba's 33 and Jaggers.