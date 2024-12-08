The Secret To Rich, Bakery-Style Cookies Comes In A Box

When it comes to cookies, some people swear allegiance to team crispy and thin, while others fall into the large and fluffy camp. Cookies found at bakeries tend to fall into the latter category, sporting oversized portions, bold flavors, and an impressive thickness. The good news is that there's a secret hack to make bakery-style cookies at home. All you need is boxed cake mix.

When you want something that tastes homemade but requires less effort, the box of cake mix sitting in the pantry provides the perfect solution. Packaged cake mixes are intended to provide a soft, springy texture with the nice level of moisture. With a few modifications, any flavor of cake mix — triple chocolate, vanilla, red velvet, or spiced — can become the ideal dry base to make cookies with these desirable cake-like traits.

This is a great hack for beginner bakers who want a recipe with less steps or for those who are in a time crunch to make dessert. With less time spent making the dough, a home baker has more time to focus on incorporating flavorings and toppings that can make the cake mix cookies taste more homemade.