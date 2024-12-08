The Frozen Swap You Should Make When Cooking Lasagna

Just because you're simplifying the process doesn't mean you have to eliminate your personality from this short-cut lasagna, though. There are still ways to customize the dish and make it your own — all without adding to the workload.

For example, you can try out different flavors of ravioli, like butternut squash, spinach, or a meat-filled version. If you're familiar with the differences between pierogi and ravioli, you can even experiment with a potato-based take on lasagna. You can also switch up the sauce, using vodka or pesto, or confirm for yourself the best sauce to serve with pumpkin ravioli. Layer in veggies like caramelized onions or savory mushrooms, greens like spinach or chard, or meats like a sweet or spicy Italian sausage.

Once assembled, it's a matter of baking the lasagna as you typically would for a standard recipe, although it's possible to pull this off using a non-traditional method, too. You can swap your conventional oven for a slow cooker by layering your ravioli with sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese, then letting it cook on a low setting for around four to six hours. And if you can't find frozen ravioli, you can also use the refrigerated kind, just be sure to adjust your cooking time accordingly so you don't wind up with a soggy finished product. No matter how you opt to exercise your creative license, this ravioli lasagna won't leave anyone unsatisfied.