One Pantry Staple Gives Your Latkes A Major Flavor Boost
From crispy French fries to crunchy chips, there are a million and one ways to cook a potato. However, few potato recipes are as historic and memorable as the latke. Latkes are fritters made with shredded potatoes, flour, and eggs, often infused with fixings like matzo meal and onion. Crispy on the outside yet fluffy on the inside, these small but mighty provisions are traditionally enjoyed during Hannukkah, but there are no rules against eating them outside of the holiday season. There are also no rules against introducing fresh new ingredients, like pickles, to the prototypical recipe.
Pickles and potatoes are a surprisingly powerful pairing. The zippy and tart taste of pickles gives the mild, starchy flavor of potatoes an entirely new dimension of flavor. When you bite into a latke threaded with zesty pickles, the salty, rich, and umami-tinted flavor is brightened by a burst of bold, briny goodness. Plus, pickles marry well with other common latke fixings, like fruity apple sauce and tangy sour cream.
How to add pickles to your latkes
Latkes are relatively easy to make, and adding pickles doesn't need to complicate the process. There are a few different ways to make pickle latkes, so don't be afraid to experiment and discover which preparation style speaks to your senses. You can add chopped pickles to your latke ingredients before frying or prepare them fried-pickle style, shaping your latke dough around pickle spears. Alternatively, you can add a dash of pickle juice to the latke mix, or simply add a fresh pickle slice to the top of the final product as a functional and flavorful garnish.
One of the best pickle varieties to introduce to latkes is a good old fashioned dill pickle. With its grassy top notes and subtle whispers of citrus, dill pickles are a familiar and timeless option that mingle well with all of the quintessential latke toppers. Use these when you need a fool-proof pickle latke recipe. If you're feeling adventurous, give latkes a touch of heat by using spicy pickles brined with jalapeño. Similarly, bread and butter pickles can add a sweet dimension to latkes that can bolster up the dulcet yet zesty taste of apple sauce or add warmth to tangy sour cream. For an extra savory flavor, use garlic and onion-infused pickles. Beyond cucumbers, you might consider experimenting with other pickled produce like red onions, cabbage, or beets.