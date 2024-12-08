One Pantry Staple Gives Your Latkes A Major Flavor Boost

From crispy French fries to crunchy chips, there are a million and one ways to cook a potato. However, few potato recipes are as historic and memorable as the latke. Latkes are fritters made with shredded potatoes, flour, and eggs, often infused with fixings like matzo meal and onion. Crispy on the outside yet fluffy on the inside, these small but mighty provisions are traditionally enjoyed during Hannukkah, but there are no rules against eating them outside of the holiday season. There are also no rules against introducing fresh new ingredients, like pickles, to the prototypical recipe.

Pickles and potatoes are a surprisingly powerful pairing. The zippy and tart taste of pickles gives the mild, starchy flavor of potatoes an entirely new dimension of flavor. When you bite into a latke threaded with zesty pickles, the salty, rich, and umami-tinted flavor is brightened by a burst of bold, briny goodness. Plus, pickles marry well with other common latke fixings, like fruity apple sauce and tangy sour cream.