The Easiest Way To Fix A Salty Soup According To Julia Child

Soup is one of the most comforting foods of all time. The best soups are simple to make, like Julia Child's three-ingredient potato soup. Many soups can be quickly elevated if you know what to put on top (a poached egg!) — yet another one of Julia Child's tips, this time to make store-bought soup seem homemade.

As much as everyone loves soup, it's easy to accidentally putting too much salt into your food. A recipe that can take as long to make as soup can seem completely ruined by an overenthusiastic addition of salt. Once again, Julia Child saves the day. To rescue a salty soup, simply grate in raw potatoes.

According to Julia Child, the purpose of the grated potatoes is to absorb the salt out of the soup itself. The liquid should be strained and the saltiness should be transferred to the potatoes, thus saving your soup. Allowing the potatoes to simmer in the soup for about seven to eight minutes is all it takes to correct the problem.