The Ultimate Dark Liquor That Give Tres Leches Cake A Boozy Kick

A creamy, decadent delight, the Central and Latin American staple tres leches cake has garnered universal acclaim for its satisfying simplicity and effortless blend of ingredients. While the three milks that are in tres leches cake tend to earn much of the attention, there's another ingredient that ought to be on your radar that'll ensure you get even more flavor into your cake. Interestingly, this ingredient is fairly close to tres leches cake if you look geographically.

On top of producing some truly exceptional foods, the tropical environs of Central and South America are also well known for various liquors. Though Caribbean rum gets more of the limelight, rum from Central America has become a quintessential spirit in bars the world over. This area's rum has been praised for its rich blend of sweetness, strength, and sometimes spice (which isn't to be confused with spiced rum outright -– that's best left at the liquor store). As it turns out, rum is the perfect companion for the ingredients in tres leches cake. The vanilla, fruit, and subtle citrus notes complement and deepen the dessert's already-exquisite flavors. You simply need to stir a few tablespoons of rum into your milk mixture before pouring it over your cake.