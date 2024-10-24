Craft A Heartier Pasta Salad By Using Frozen Potstickers

Pasta salad can be made in a variety of ways, from the traditional way to a unconventional one, like adding salmon and dill to the recipe. Picture it: You're at a picnic in the park and a couple of varieties of pasta salad rest on an idyllic, weathered wooden table. Pasta is the star in each salad, likely something like a fusilli, macaroni, or orzo to capture all of the delicious dressing and accompanying vegetables. But adding potstickers to your standard pasta salad is just a little more unique, with the extra benefit of bringing some hands-off heartiness to the dish.

Once you've perfected your recipe and avoided the common mistakes when making pasta salad, potstickers are just the addition to keep things interesting. Whether you're working with a pork, chicken, beef, or seafood potsticker, or keeping it plant-based, the wrapper brings a different, gentle texture, while the denser filling packs a savory punch.