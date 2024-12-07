Watecha Bowl: The South Dakota Restaurant Highlighting Native American Cuisine

America is called the melting pot due to its diversity of cultures — and thanks to this, we also have access to a wide diversity of incredible foods to choose from. Aromatic Ethiopian food or Michelin-starred Korean dining — whatever craving you have, you can find it in this country. If you think you've tried it all, think again; have you tried Lakota food? If not, a stop at Watecha Bowl, located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, may be needed.

Opened initially as a food truck in 2020, owner Lawerence West wanted an outlet to share the Native American food and culture he grew up with — watecha is slang for food in the Lakota language, if you were wondering. Now operating as a standalone restaurant, Watecha Bowl serves up traditional Lakota foods with a carnival food-style twist. One of the restaurant's menu highlights is an Indian taco, which is a piece of fry bread (fried flatbread) topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, salsa, black olives, and a choice of beef or bison for the protein — the way it is served resembles a tostada.

Some familiar fast food items can be spotted on the menu — like french fries, hot dog, and burgers — but culturally important ingredients like blue corn, bison, frybread, and wojapi (a thick berry sauce) keep the cuisine connected to its Lakota roots. Bison burgers, stuffed frybread, ribs, bison pieces, and fried sweet corn are some of the offerings that are highly recommended at this Native American eatery.