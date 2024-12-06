The Best And Worst Frozen Vegetables To Cook In The Air Fryer

Unfortunately, the air fryer isn't just the adult version of an Easy-Bake oven — you still have to know how to cook. Air fryers make things a lot easier around the kitchen, but some foods fare better than others with this cooking method. Frozen vegetables can be hit or miss, or they might require some extra finesse to get right. Chowhound reached out to an expert from Ninja, the brand behind many popular air fryers, for advice.

Rachel Buck, Senior Demo Chef from the Ninja Test Kitchen, suggested throwing broccoli and cauliflower in the air fryer. She said that they "crisp up wonderfully, and their edges get crunchy." Air frying broccoli is usually a mistake if you're looking for a juicier bite, but crispy broccoli is perfect for dipping into sauces. The drying quality of air fryers works wonders for Brussels sprouts and green beans, too, which can otherwise be too soggy.

One of the most popular uses for air fryers is popping in some french fries. Buck stated that sweet potato fries are her personal favorite for their harder edges and soft interior. Deliciously crispy fries, potato chunks, and tater tots can be difficult to heat on the stove or oven, making air fryers a wise choice for these tuber vegetables.