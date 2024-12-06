The Best And Worst Frozen Vegetables To Cook In The Air Fryer
Unfortunately, the air fryer isn't just the adult version of an Easy-Bake oven — you still have to know how to cook. Air fryers make things a lot easier around the kitchen, but some foods fare better than others with this cooking method. Frozen vegetables can be hit or miss, or they might require some extra finesse to get right. Chowhound reached out to an expert from Ninja, the brand behind many popular air fryers, for advice.
Rachel Buck, Senior Demo Chef from the Ninja Test Kitchen, suggested throwing broccoli and cauliflower in the air fryer. She said that they "crisp up wonderfully, and their edges get crunchy." Air frying broccoli is usually a mistake if you're looking for a juicier bite, but crispy broccoli is perfect for dipping into sauces. The drying quality of air fryers works wonders for Brussels sprouts and green beans, too, which can otherwise be too soggy.
One of the most popular uses for air fryers is popping in some french fries. Buck stated that sweet potato fries are her personal favorite for their harder edges and soft interior. Deliciously crispy fries, potato chunks, and tater tots can be difficult to heat on the stove or oven, making air fryers a wise choice for these tuber vegetables.
Not all frozen vegetables have a place in the air fryer
Not all frozen vegetables have a place in the air fryer, however. Rachel Buck warned against using leafy greens like spinach because they "can burn or get too dry." Spinach, arugula, kale, and broccoli rabe don't take much heat to reach their desired temperature. It's a common joke among cooks that a pan full of spinach can wilt into a couple of leaves in the blink of an eye, so it's better to pan-fry them for easier monitoring.
According to Buck, zucchini is sometimes another no-go for air fryers. "Although it can be air-fried, it often becomes mushy due to its high moisture content," she said. Avoid the air fryer for beautiful spiralized zucchini or the big chunks that often come in frozen packages. However, slicing the raw vegetables into thin chips can be a treat.
A big mistake when cooking mushrooms would be to waste their potential in the air fryer. Buck says that they can also release too much water and get soggy. Sauteing mushrooms is a tried-and-true cooking method for these fungi, and there's no need to abandon it now. Mushrooms need an adequate amount of oil and fat and plenty of space on the pan to achieve their gorgeous brown color, and air fryers aren't up to par for that task.