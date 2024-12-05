Why Using The Toothpick Test Is A Mistake For Your Brownies

Testing for doneness when baking poses specific challenges, as any fan of "The Great British Baking Show" can attest. The outside of a cake or pie might be perfect, while the inside might come out either still raw or completely overbaked. The most reasonable method to test if a cake or muffin is ready involves a carefully placed toothpick or thin-bladed knife. If a toothpick comes out clean, with no batter or soft crumbs, your cake is ready to pull from the oven. Of course many people use this method when baking brownies, but it turns out that's a mistake. The problem is in how brownies bake, particularly the gooey chewy style.

The fact is, by the time your toothpick comes out clean, it's too late, according to the experts. In the same way that thicker steaks and roasts continue cooking when you pull them out of the oven (and is one of the reasons to let your steaks rest), brownies will continue to cook before they cool. And while those extra couple of minutes might not be too much of an issue with thick cake, it is when it comes to brownies. Pulling them out when the toothpick is clean may be the difference between pleasing, chewy treats and dry, crumbly, or overly dense squares, or nearly inedible edges.