The 12 Grapes Tradition Is The New Year's Custom Meant To Bring Love And Fortune

Rolling into the new year doesn't have to mean abandoning old traditions. Some people will kiss their partner at midnight, others watch the New York City ball drop in Times Square, and there are always folks lighting up fireworks to celebrate. Many people have unique food-related traditions for their holidays, such as eating black-eyed peas or corned beef and cabbage. New Year's Eve definitely brings in some superstitious craft as people seek to start their next annum on a positive note. In Spain and parts of Latin America, people celebrate by eating 12 grapes as the clock strikes midnight — one for every month of the year.

"Las doce uvas de la suerte," or "the twelve grapes of luck" tradition is pretty self-explanatory: it's believed that eating 12 grapes on New Year's Eve brings good fortune. The tradition started in the 1880s among the proletariat Spanish as a way to mock or imitate the bourgeois holiday custom of drinking sparkling wine or champagne. By the 1900s, newspapers and farmers started selling the idea of "lucky grapes" to boost business. The tradition stuck, as grapes were plentiful in the Spanish harvest and something working-class citizens could enjoy.