Can Homemade Ketchup Be Frozen?

While bottled condiments like ketchup, also known as catsup, are easy to grab off the shelves, they come with a few downsides in the nutritional department. Chock-full of excess sugar to beef up lackluster flavors, not to mention plenty of preservatives for a longer shelf life, there are often more harmful ingredients in these bottles than good.

Luckily, with just a few pantry staples like canned tomatoes, vinegar, and sugar, you can whip up fresh homemade ketchup instead of store-bought. This way you'll know exactly what's inside of the condiment, and because you're the one making it, you can have full control over the texture and the taste. Whether you like a thin ketchup or thick, spicy or mild, you can alter the recipe as you see fit. Not only will the quality of this condiment be better homemade, but you can forgo all those preservatives too.

There are a lot of perks to making homemade ketchup, and not even its shelf life is a downside. While some might expect homemade ketchup to not last nearly as long as the pre-bottled varieties, there's a lot you can do to extend the shelf life of homemade condiments – including freezing them. While the harsh freezer environment can disrupt the delicate makeup of some sauces, you can actually freeze peanut butter, and ketchup is no different.