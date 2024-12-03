Can Homemade Ketchup Be Frozen?
While bottled condiments like ketchup, also known as catsup, are easy to grab off the shelves, they come with a few downsides in the nutritional department. Chock-full of excess sugar to beef up lackluster flavors, not to mention plenty of preservatives for a longer shelf life, there are often more harmful ingredients in these bottles than good.
Luckily, with just a few pantry staples like canned tomatoes, vinegar, and sugar, you can whip up fresh homemade ketchup instead of store-bought. This way you'll know exactly what's inside of the condiment, and because you're the one making it, you can have full control over the texture and the taste. Whether you like a thin ketchup or thick, spicy or mild, you can alter the recipe as you see fit. Not only will the quality of this condiment be better homemade, but you can forgo all those preservatives too.
There are a lot of perks to making homemade ketchup, and not even its shelf life is a downside. While some might expect homemade ketchup to not last nearly as long as the pre-bottled varieties, there's a lot you can do to extend the shelf life of homemade condiments – including freezing them. While the harsh freezer environment can disrupt the delicate makeup of some sauces, you can actually freeze peanut butter, and ketchup is no different.
How long does homemade ketchup last in the freezer?
Depending on the recipe, most homemade ketchup should stay fresh in the freezer for up to six months. Any longer and the sauce might start to lose its bright, tangy flavors or thick texture. For optimal results, store the sauce in airtight freezer bags or jars to preserve freshness, then label it with the date. For ease of portioning, freeze the ketchup in an ice cube tray instead.
When you're ready to enjoy those bright tomato flavors, simply transfer the frozen bag to the fridge to defrost at least 24 hours before using it. If you'd rather enjoy your homemade ketchup sooner than later, store it in the fridge where it should be kept for about three weeks. Or, for the best of both worlds, whip up a big batch of ketchup and keep half in the freezer so you'll always have some on hand to enjoy. Then, if you want to know more about this classic condiment, here's everything else you wanted to know about ketchup but were too afraid to ask.