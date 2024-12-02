How Many Bags Of Chips Should You Buy For A Party?

We've all been at a party where we and the other guests began silently rationing out the limited supply of Doritos because the host seriously underestimated the snacking options necessary for party success. But alternatively, we've also all been left with five bags of unopened tortilla chips after we vastly overestimated our guests' love of guacamole. So where's the sweet spot? What's the perfect, scientific ratio of chips to people that will leave everyone fed and not result in an overwhelming chip surplus?

The conventional wisdom is to expect each person to consume one to two servings, which comes out to each party-sized bag feeding about seven people. So if you're expecting a party of 25, go for four bags, and for a party of 50, go for around eight. And if you have extras after the fact? Turns out, you can swap tortilla chips in for crackers to make the crust of some casseroles.