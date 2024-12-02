Why You Might Want To Avoid Ordering Pasta And Noodle Dishes For Delivery

Picture this — it's a cozy, Friday night. You're in your most comfortable clothes, snuggled up on the couch getting ready to watch the new hot show on Netflix. You can hear the gentle patter of rain on your window, and the only thing that can make your night even more perfect is your favorite takeout from your favorite eatery! But here's the deal, not all takeout is created equally — some dishes hold up well during the transportation process, while there are others that you should definitely avoid ordering for deliver. If you're craving your favorite Italian pasta or Asian noodle dish from the comfort of your couch, hold that thought, because ordering these dishes for delivery can come with a side order of disappointment.

Hot pasta undergoes what chefs call "carry-over cooking" during transit. So, as your perfectly al dente pasta is making its journey to your home, the noodles continuously cook in the residual steam and absorb the sauce they've been cooked in, resulting in a mushy mess. This is opposed to the elegantly coated pasta that you'd fork into if served fresh at a restaurant. On the contrary, rice noodles like those common in classic favorites like Pad Thai, can become brittle and break apart as they cool during the delivery process. This compromises the signature, satisfying chew of rice noodles. For noodle soups like ramen, which need to be served and eaten at an optimum temperature for maximum enjoyment, the changes in temperature through the course of preparation, packaging, and delivery can compromise that bouncy texture and complex flavors you crave in a bowl of ramen.