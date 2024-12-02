Is It Safe To Eat Yellow Chicken?

Buying and preparing raw chicken is daunting for some people, as it's possible to get sick from consuming undercooked food. And when shopping for chicken, you may notice that meat coloration can vary from pink to bluish-white or yellow.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed that it's not unsafe or unusual for these colors to appear in raw poultry. Coloration can be an indicator of age, breed, exercise, or diet. In America, we're used to a standard pink color, so it may be off-putting to come across other colors. But chickens slaughtered young might have less fat, which can cause an off-white color.

In South China, meanwhile, yellow Ma-Huang broiler chickens are a popular choice. When chickens eat certain diets, too, they can develop differently. Carotenoids are the compounds produced by plants, fungi, or bacteria in food that cause yellow yolks and skin. Marigolds, the beloved snack of these birds, are full of them. In fact, some chicken-feed manufacturers go out of their way to include carotenoids precisely for the yellowing effect. So chicken in this hue is a natural occurrence you don't need to worry about.