The Umami-Packed Fish That Gives A Flavor Boost To Egg Salad

If your egg salad is a little blah and you just can't figure out why, you may want to try adding a little fish. Yes, anchovies really can be a secret flavor booster for your egg salad. If you find the idea of fish in your egg salad unsettling you may be surprised to learn that anchovies are a key ingredient in Caesar salad dressing. This tasty little fish can also be found in Worcestershire sauce. They have loads of umami to give the salad a wonderful depth of flavor. Umami, for the uninitiated, is often considered to be the fifth element of taste that gives food a deep, rich, meaty savoriness.

Anchovies are small, saltwater fish that typically come packed in oil in cans or jars and which are a perfect vehicle for delivering the umami punch your egg salad needs. Anchovy paste, which is typically made from ground anchovies mixed with salt and olive oil, is another option. When used in appropriate amounts, anchovies don't necessarily make dishes taste fishy; instead, they add a salty, rich flavor. Now that we've hopefully convinced you to give this a try, let's explore how to best incorporate anchovies into your next egg salad.